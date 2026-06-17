Are the rules on the beaches followed? Greek authorities will use drones and satellite images to monitor illegal sunbeds

Greece plans to use drones and satellite images to monitor whether beach rules are being followed, DPA reported, citing the "Proto Thema" newspaper, BTA reports.

A bill that is being voted on in parliament provides that violations of rules, such as the illegal placement of sunbeds and umbrellas, can be detected remotely.

In principle, citizens have free access to all beaches in Greece, and there are no private beaches in the country, DPA reports.

A 2024 law allows umbrellas and sunbeds for commercial purposes to be placed on no more than one third of each beach.

Given The fact that the country has a large coastline means that the possibilities for on-site inspections to ensure compliance with the law are not great. For this reason, the authorities will use technological means.

In case of violation of the rules, serious penalties are foreseen, including large financial sanctions.

If serious or repeated violations are found, businesses may be temporarily closed and excluded from participating in beach concession procedures in the future.