Donald Trump and Massoud Pezeshkian officially sign the text of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United State

US President Donald Trump has signed the memorandum of understanding to end the war with Iran, a White House official confirmed, quoted by Reuters.

"Yes, it's signed", the American leader told reporters as he left the Palace of Versailles after a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. "I signed it in Versailles. I just signed it."

According to "Axios" Trump signed the memorandum during dinner with Macron at the Palace of Versailles. The publication added that a photo of the signing was sent to the Iranians and the intermediary countries.

Earlier, state media in the Islamic Republic also reported, citing a ministerial spokesman in Tehran, that Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian had officially signed the text of the document.

"The text of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was finalized with the signatures of the presidents. Now is the time to check whether the agreement will be implemented," Esmail Baghai said, quoted by the IRNA news agency.

He added that the signatures were made electronically, which, he said, makes organizing an official signing ceremony pointless.

"Until a few hours ago, Friday's meeting was confirmed, but when it was decided that the presidents of the two countries would sign the memorandum, it was decided to suspend discussions regarding its organization for the time being," Baghai said.

The text of the agreement, which the two sides revealed yesterday, stipulates that the United States will freeze its sanctions against the sale of Iranian oil after the document is signed by Tehran, and lift them completely when a final agreement is reached after a 60-day negotiation period, world agencies noted.

For its part, the Islamic Republic must allow within 30 days the full resumption of shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as its continued blockade weighs on the global economy.

The text of the memorandum also provides for a discussion of the nuclear issue and the creation of a fund for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran.