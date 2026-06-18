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Slovakia's government calls for no-confidence vote in parliament

Slovakia's government calls for no-confidence vote in parliament

State debt exceeds constitutional threshold, says PM Fico

Jun 18, 2026 04:53 43

Slovakia's government calls for no-confidence vote in parliament - 1
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The Slovak government will call a no-confidence vote in parliament today after state debt exceeded the constitutional threshold, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

Yesterday, the country's Constitutional Court ruled that the government must ask parliament to immediately hold a no-confidence vote.

Slovakia's state debt remains below the EU average but still exceeds the threshold set by fiscal regulations and exceeds 60% of gross domestic product, which requires a no-confidence vote, Reuters reported.