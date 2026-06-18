*General Carsten Breuer is the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr – a position that in other armies corresponds to the Chief of the General Staff.

DW: General Breuer, many Western experts are currently talking about a turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian government claims that the numerical superiority of Russian troops is no longer an advantage. What is your assessment? Is there a turning point in the war?

"I am impressed by the courage of the Ukrainians"

Carsten Breuer: We are currently monitoring this very closely. Let me say it again – Every day I am impressed by the courage with which the Ukrainian soldiers are fighting. I am also impressed by the tenacity with which the Ukrainian people are resisting the aggressor day after day. What we see, what we experience, what we learn from the news, to some extent strengthens our hopes and expectations that Ukraine will again be able to gain an advantage on the battlefield and resist Russian aggression even more resolutely. But at the moment it is still too early to give a final assessment. I think we should wait a little. However, I believe that the technological development that we have observed in Ukraine in recent weeks and months, as well as the new developments that are already having a real impact on the battlefield, are a decisive factor.

DW: Does this mean that we cannot yet talk about a turning point in the war?

K. Breuer: I think so. Although that is what everyone who is watching this war would like. I think a real turning point would come if Russia ended the war. And it could do so any day.

DV: Russian President Putin has repeatedly made it clear that he intends to continue the war, not negotiate. What do you expect in the coming months?

"The Russian army's target is Western countries"

K. Breuer: What I constantly observe and my own experience teaches me is that the Russian army's target is Western countries. Naturally, this worries us. As for the Ukrainian front, we are currently observing exactly the trend you mentioned. And I hope that it will continue in the future.

DV: The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, warned of a real danger of a new Russian attack on the capital Kiev. What do you think about this issue? Do you see any signs that Russia might try to attack it again, for example through Belarus?

"Warnings from Russia must be taken seriously"

K. Breuer: I believe that the warnings coming from the Russian leadership, including regarding air strikes, must be taken seriously. They were taken seriously and we have seen the results of this in recent weeks. Russia's behavior is unpredictable to me, so I cannot give any precise assessment. I can only judge by the actions. And the actions that we have observed in recent weeks speak for themselves.

DW: Ukraine's most acute problem at the moment is the shortage of Patriot missiles. Ukraine has asked Germany for an additional supply of missiles. What do the Bundeswehr think about this issue?

K. Breuer: General Sirsky and I are in daily contact. He constantly describes the current situation to us and informs us how we can help. We constantly evaluate each of his messages and always assess what support we can provide. We do this not only independently, but also in the so-called "coalitions of capabilities" (within the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine - ed.) and within NATO.

DV: But can Ukraine hope that Germany will deliver additional missiles?

K. Breuer: This is a process in which everything must be assessed, and that is exactly what is happening at the moment. I cannot jump to conclusions. We will see what happens in the coming days.

DV: You have repeatedly warned of a possible Russian attack on NATO in the next few years. In recent days, there have been many reports in the Western media that Russia is expanding its military bases along the border with NATO, especially in Northern Europe. Does this mean that Russia is preparing for an attack on NATO in the summer of 2026?

"A large-scale attack on Russia is possible from 2029 onwards"

K. Breuer: I would say that the analysts who have been observing precisely such dynamics in the Russian armed forces in recent weeks, months and years have assessed the situation correctly and have summarized and analyzed it accurately. This is exactly what we are observing. We see that the Russian armed forces are concentrated on positions that are, without exception, directed towards the West. We see an accumulation of armaments by the Russian army and an increase in the number of personnel. If we put all this together, if we connect the various lines, the analysts come to the conclusion - and I am basing it on this - that the culminating moment could occur in 2029. From that moment on, a large-scale attack by Russia against NATO countries is possible. I am not consciously saying that this will necessarily happen, but such a possibility exists. And as a military man, I, of course, always have to think about the worst-case scenario. This very scenario means that we have to be prepared. And we are preparing.

DV: The Bundeswehr recently announced that it wants to attract Ukrainian instructors to train German military personnel - especially in the management of unmanned aerial vehicles. Are there any first results yet?

"We are drawing experience from the Ukrainian armed forces"

K. Breuer: It is not only about drones, but also about overall training. We are exchanging experience, including within the framework of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense, which German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius concluded in Ukraine. It is this that serves as the basis for this exchange. Yes, we are drawing experience from the Ukrainian armed forces. And I think it is good that we are applying it in the Bundeswehr.

Authors: Roman Goncharenko | Natalia Pozdnyakova