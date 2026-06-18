US and Iran begin first direct talks after ceasefire

The first talks between representatives of the United States and Iran after the conclusion of the ceasefire agreement are scheduled for Friday in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. This was announced by the Swiss government, quoted by “Reuters“, reports News.bg.

According to information from the Swiss Foreign Ministry, delegations from Washington and Tehran, as well as mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the talks. Representatives of other countries involved in the process are also expected to attend.

The main goal of the meeting is to launch discussions on the practical implementation of the agreed ceasefire between the two sides.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry specified that the current plan envisages such a meeting in Bürgenstock, but no further details have been provided yet regarding the program and format of the talks.

Switzerland traditionally plays the role of a neutral mediator in international conflicts and has repeatedly hosted diplomatic meetings between countries with long-standing conflicts.

What is special in this case is that the ceasefire was agreed through mediators, and the first direct contact between representatives of the United States and Iran was organized only after the signing of the agreement. This differs from traditional diplomatic practice, where such agreements usually end with a formal meeting between the leaders, joint statements and a signing ceremony.

This approach shows that the distrust between Washington and Tehran remains significant. Despite the cessation of hostilities, the two sides do not seem ready for political contact at the highest level before they are convinced that the commitments made will be fulfilled.

The role of mediators also remains significant. In addition to Qatar, which traditionally participates in such processes, Pakistan also has an active presence. This suggests that on a number of sensitive topics, communication between the two countries continues to be carried out mainly through intermediary channels.

The lack of a direct meeting between the leaders of the US and Iran is also seen as a sign that the current agreement is primarily military-technical in nature. Although a ceasefire agreement has been reached, key issues remain unresolved, such as the Iranian nuclear program, sanctions against Tehran, Iran's regional influence, and the US military presence in the Middle East.

The position of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is also indicative, as he linked a possible participation in a security mission in the Strait of Hormuz to the results of future talks between Washington and Tehran. This suggests that a number of countries still perceive the ceasefire as temporary and await concrete evidence of its sustainability.

From a historical perspective, the current situation resembles more of a truce between adversaries than a lasting peace agreement. If the Bürgenstock meeting leads to the creation of mechanisms for monitoring and implementing the agreements, this could mark the beginning of a broader diplomatic process. For now, however, both the United States and Iran seem to prefer to first verify whether the other side will honor its commitments before taking steps toward more serious political rapprochement.