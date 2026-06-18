For German Foreign Minister Johann Waddeful, support for Ukraine is currently at the center of European security policy. “We must support Ukraine together“, he said in an exclusive interview with DW. In it, Germany's top diplomat used unusually sharp and clear words about the Russian aggressor: “Russia represents the biggest threat to NATO, as well as to freedom and security in Europe.”

The war in Ukraine - – “a harsh lesson” for Europe

According to the German politician, Europe “has learned a harsh lesson“ from Russia, which has unleashed a full-scale war against Ukraine. When asked whether Russian President Putin would not prove to be the more resilient in this confrontation, Vaddeful was categorical: “We will always be able to hold out longer.”

Diplomacy – yes, but “without illusions”

According to the minister, Russian aggression has changed fundamental things. “The last illusions of possible mutual understanding with Russia were destroyed by this aggressive war.“ Vaddeful does not rule out diplomatic efforts, but emphasizes that they must be conducted “without illusions“.

In the foreseeable future, Europe's security can only be guaranteed in confrontation with Russia, the German foreign minister also emphasized. "If NATO territory is attacked, and that essentially means Russia, we will not hesitate for a second - German soldiers will defend every centimeter," Wadeful assured.

Germany cannot allow Russia and its President Vladimir Putin to ignite a war in Europe that was not provoked by anything and to try to redraw borders.

In this regard, Berlin's top diplomat called for such actions not to be allowed, especially from a country that itself provided Ukraine with security guarantees by signing a nuclear weapons agreement. "Germany will be firm on this issue," Johann Wadeful emphasized in his exclusive interview with DW.

Authors: Magdalena Gwodz-Palokat | Keno Verzek