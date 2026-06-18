Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has presented a plan for a limited ceasefire to Russia, including guarantees for the security of commercial shipping in the Black Sea and the protection of energy infrastructure, writes the Turkish newspaper "Hurriyet", quoted by BTA.

According to unconfirmed information from the publication, this happened during Fidan's two-day visit on June 16 and 17 to Russia, where the Turkish top diplomat held a series of meetings with representatives of the Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to the newspaper, "Turkey is looking for a formula for peace", and "intensive diplomatic efforts" Fidan's meetings in Russia have "opened the door for a new initiative that would bring the two (warring) sides together in Istanbul again". As stated, the initiative envisages a limited ceasefire regime focused on ensuring the safety of trade routes in the Black Sea and preventing attacks on energy facilities.

Fidan met with Putin in Kazan yesterday, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov also attending the meeting.

The Turkish Foreign Minister noted in a post on the social media site NSosyal that his two-day visit to Russia had given the two countries the opportunity to discuss their relations in detail. According to him, during the meeting with Putin, he had the opportunity to convey to the Russian president the messages of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and to listen to Putin's assessments on regional issues, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Fidan indicated that Turkey hopes that the war between Russia and Ukraine will end at the diplomatic table, adding: "In this context, we have once again confirmed that we are ready to provide any support, including hosting the next negotiations".

According to the Turkish Foreign Minister, relations between Turkey and Russia are of crucial importance for international security, stability and prosperity. He also indicated that joint efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries will continue.