Prime Minister in Skopje: Get ready for a long and difficult struggle to preserve national interests

Prime Minister of North Macedonia Hristijan Mickoski called on members of the ruling party and the country's citizens to prepare for a "long and difficult struggle to preserve national interests and progress towards a European future", BTA reported.

During his speech on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the establishment of VMRO-DPMNE, Mickoski insisted on clear borders and no new bilateral conditions during the negotiations of the Republic of North Macedonia with the EU.

He called for a conclusion by the European Council that "there will no longer be bilateral issues, that the centuries-old Macedonian identity, culture, tradition, customs, language are a constant and a fact and that no one will raise this topic anymore".

On this occasion, he addressed the party members and citizens: "Get ready for a marathon, because we will have to fight to correct the betrayal and capitulation that the previous, most corrupt Macedonian government in history made to this people and its homeland".

"Get ready to fight and struggle so that our people on the other side of the border can exercise their human rights, finally register their own institution under which to organize culturally. We have a treaty signed by the previous government, but our eastern neighbor also has 14 decisions from the European Court of Human Rights on the table, which say to immediately register the organization of Macedonians in our eastern neighbor, OMO Ilinden - Pirin", stressed Hristiyan Mickoski.