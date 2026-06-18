Permanent military base in Poland? The Pentagon likes this idea

The US Department of Defense is open to Poland's proposal to host a permanent US military presence in the country. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamiś after a meeting with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Brussels, reports "Reuters".

Poland insists on a greater allied presence on NATO's eastern flank after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022.

"I had the opportunity to speak with the defense minister today - we discussed collective defense and cooperation," Kosyniak-Kamiś pointed out.

"The United States responded positively to Poland's proposal to establish a permanent US military base in Poland," he emphasized.

The minister specified that no decision has yet been made. Until now, Poland has hosted US troops on a rotational basis.

Earlier today, Hegseth announced a new review of the deployment of US troops in Europe and threatened to withhold some US contributions to NATO if "careless" allies fail to meet their defence spending commitments.