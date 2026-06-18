Pentagon: We have lifted the blockade of Iranian ports

The US military has officially lifted its blockade of vessels entering and leaving Iran's ports and coastal areas, Reuters reported, citing a statement published today by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on the X social platform, BTA reports.

The statement also said that US naval ships in the adjacent waters will remain there for now.

Earlier today, US Vice President J.D. Vance said that 12.5 million barrels of oil have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran to end the almost four-month war.

Vance also said that Iran had not fired ships last night. He said the Islamic Republic would need to raise a lot of money to rebuild its nuclear weapons program.

US and Iranian Presidents Donald Trump and Massoud Pezeshkian separately signed the agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

The Islamic Republic agreed to dilute its enriched uranium in exchange for significant relief from its economic situation.

The official ceremony to sign the memorandum of understanding will take place in Switzerland tomorrow, and technical discussions on the agreement will also begin.