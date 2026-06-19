Radev and Zelensky discussed energy security in the region and partnership in drone production

Prime Minister Rumen Radev talked with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who is a guest at the European Council meeting in Brussels, the government press service reported.



During the meeting, Bulgaria's key role in ensuring energy security in the region, including natural gas supplies, electricity production and transmission, was discussed.



The potential for industrial partnership and technology transfer to Bulgaria in terms of drone production was also a focus during the conversation, the government press service added.

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For his part, Zelensky thanked Radev for the meaningful conversation.



“We discussed in detail the development of our cooperation and energy security, including at the regional level“, wrote Zelensky in Ex.



“We separately touched upon the issue of preparing consultations between Ukraine and Bulgaria on the preparation of joint projects. I suggested to Bulgaria that we start working on a special agreement“ for cooperation in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, the Ukrainian president also wrote.



According to him, the two agreed to instruct their teams to continue working on the issues discussed and to prepare a number of bilateral documents.



Earlier, the Bulgarian government press service reported that during the meeting, Bulgaria's key role in ensuring energy security in the region was discussed, including natural gas supplies, electricity production and transmission.



The potential for industrial partnership and technology transfer to Bulgaria in terms of drone production was also a focus during the conversation, the statement said.



Prime Minister Rumen Radev is in Brussels to participate in the meeting of heads of state and government of the EU countries. Upon his arrival, Radev noted to Bulgarian journalists that his meeting with President Zelensky was at the request of the Ukrainian side. He indicated that Bulgaria will support the process of negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Bulgaria will in no case hinder the process of starting negotiations, he added.