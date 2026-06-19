Michel Barnier: Britain can return to the EU by keeping the pound and not entering Schengen

The EU's former chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in an interview with "The Guardian" that Britain can regain the special membership conditions it had before leaving the bloc if it rejoins it. Barnier also said that it was becoming increasingly clear to Britons that they would be stronger in Europe.

In an interview ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum next week, Michel Barnier said he saw no obstacle to the UK keeping the pound and staying outside the passport-free Schengen area if it rejoined.

The comments cast serious doubt on suggestions by some leading voices, including Poland’s foreign minister, that the UK could be forced to accept tougher terms on re-entry. Barnier’s words are encouraging for those campaigning for the UK to rejoin the EU, with polls showing support for this stronger when the old terms are on the table.

Under the EU treaties, all member states are expected to join the eurozone, except Denmark, which has a permanent opt-out. New member states are also legally obliged to join the passport-free Schengen area once they have met the necessary technical, legal and security requirements.

Barnier, who remains an influential voice in Brussels and was French prime minister in 2024, said he believed the UK would be able to regain its opt-outs, given the precedents already set.

"I'm talking about Schengen, I'm talking about the single currency: there are other member states that are not in them. It's entirely possible that there will be opt-outs in these areas," the former EU negotiator said.

Michel Barnier will be in London on Tuesday for the "UK in a Changing Europe" conference, marking a decade since the Brexit vote.