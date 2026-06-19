Pressured Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez does not rule out early elections in Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez did not rule out the possibility of early elections in the country. However, he expressed optimism that parliament will approve a state budget for next year.

Under pressure from the opposition and his coalition partners, Sanchez for the first time does not categorically rule out the possibility of resigning. So far, he has consistently responded to all calls that the government will serve out its term and regular elections will be held next year.

In a conversation with journalists upon his arrival at the European Council meeting, Sanchez appealed to parliamentary groups to approve the new state budget, which he guaranteed that the government would present.

When asked whether he would heed the call from his coalition partners to resign if the budget was not adopted, the prime minister said that negotiations were underway and that if such a scenario were to happen, he would take the necessary decisions.

Spain has not had an approved state budget since the beginning of this government's term in 2023, and since then, extension budgets have been in effect every year. Even when it had the support of all its coalition partners, the ""Sánchez" cabinet has failed to push a state budget bill through the Congress of Deputies.