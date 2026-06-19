US Vice President J. D. Vance Cancels Flight to Switzerland for Iran Signing!

US Vice President J. D. Vance has canceled his flight to Switzerland on Friday night, where he was to sign a memorandum with Iran, a White House spokesman said, Al Jazeera.com reported

„The logistics of these negotiations were never simple or predictable and are not yet complete. "At this time, the vice president is not leaving," the statement said.

The development comes amid continued Israeli criticism of the agreement and calls from the White House for the Israeli government to comply with US diplomatic efforts, Time reported.

At the same time, the White House expressed hope that technical talks with Tehran would begin as soon as possible.

On Thursday, Vance confirmed that he would lead the US delegation in the talks with Iran. He noted that a trip to Switzerland is planned for the weekend, but the timing of the negotiators' departure depends on the arrival of representatives from Tehran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, commenting on initial plans to sign the agreement in Switzerland, said that the memorandum had already been signed by the presidents of both countries and there was no need for a ceremony. However, they stated Iran's plans to participate in negotiations with the United States.

Iran and the United States signed a memorandum remotely on the night of June 18, which provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, its terms provide for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including the Israeli operation in Lebanon.

According to this document, the parties undertake to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs.

Iran undertakes not to charge ships for passing through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, and the United States and its allies in the Middle East must prepare a program for the rehabilitation of Iran worth at least $ 300 billion;

Washington must lift sanctions against Tehran within a period agreed upon by the parties in the final agreement.

Iran will not produce or acquire nuclear weapons.

The parties will resolve the issue of nuclear materials under the supervision of the IAEA.

Previous yesterday Vance said that the 60-day period for negotiations to reach a final agreement began on Thursday.