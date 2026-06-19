Iran: US will get crushing response if it violates deal

If the US violates the deal with Iran or makes excessive demands, Tehran will respond with a “crushing response“, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

“They were once slapped in the face in a war. "And if they want to go down the same path again, they will be hit even harder," he wrote on social media.

He added that Iran's current responsibility is to implement and comply with the terms of the agreement.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that he initially had a different opinion on the signing of the memorandum between the US and Iran, but later gave permission to President Masoud Pezeshkian after the latter assured him of the defense of the Iranian nation. He added that Tehran would now wait for the fulfillment of the terms of the memorandum, "however, it is clear that future negotiations will not mean accepting the enemy's point of view."

On the night of June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum remotely, which provides for an end to the conflict, a timetable for lifting the blockade and the restoration of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Later, the US Central Command confirmed that the naval blockade of Iranian ports and ships had been lifted. The signing of the document marked the beginning of a 60-day ceasefire, during which the parties will continue negotiations for a final agreement.

The agreement was signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Pezeshkian. The latter published the text of the 14-point memorandum on his Facebook page.