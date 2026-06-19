Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided bombs

In the early hours of June 19, new air strikes were recorded, injuring civilians and damaging infrastructure in both Ukraine and Russia.

The tension continued without interruption immediately after the events of the previous day.

Russian forces focused their attacks mainly on northeastern Ukraine. In the early hours of June 19, Russian aviation carried out two consecutive attacks with guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv. Civilian objects were hit and dozens of residential buildings were damaged, fakty.com.ua

Local authorities confirmed that civilians, including children, were injured in the explosions.

Following the large-scale attack on Moscow on June 18, in the early hours of June 19, Ukrainian forces redirected their drones to the border and southern Russian regions.

An FPV drone attacked a civilian car in the village of Pogromets in the Belgorod region. A civilian was injured in the strike and hospitalized with stab wounds, news.ru

At least 20 Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Bryansk region overnight.

Local authorities in Sevastopol announced coverage of an airstrike in the region of the Northern Side [ura, and on the approaches to Voronezh another drone was intercepted, and according to preliminary data there was no serious damage there.

The attacks in the early hours of June 19 show that both sides maintain an extremely high intensity of airstrikes, with the civilian population in the border areas remaining directly affected.