Cuba prepares large-scale economic reforms to liberalize the market

Cuba has announced plans to carry out large-scale economic reforms aimed at liberalizing the country's economy. The Prime Minister of the Island of Liberty, Manuel Marrero, presented to deputies a package of 176 measures aimed at stimulating economic activity and creating new opportunities for development. The information was disseminated by DPA, quoted by News.bg.

During a special session of the National Assembly, held on Thursday, Marrero emphasized that the proposed changes do not constitute a rejection of the socialist model of development. According to him, the reforms are not aimed at dismantling the existing system, but are necessary for its preservation and adaptation to current economic conditions.

“The measures do not mean a rejection of the construction of socialism, but are a prerequisite for its preservation“, said the Cuban Prime Minister when presenting the reform package.

Among the most significant proposals is the permission for Cuban citizens to own more than one company. It is also planned to legalize private banks and allow foreign investment in the private sector - steps that represent a significant expansion of opportunities for entrepreneurship and capital investments in the country.

The planned changes also cover key sectors of the economy, including agriculture and tourism. The government intends to take measures to restructure the state apparatus in order to improve the efficiency and management of economic processes.

Particular attention is paid to the tourism sector, which was seriously affected by a series of US sanctions. Cuban authorities plan to open up new business and investment opportunities in areas that have been severely restricted to private initiative until now. Among the areas mentioned are the old part of Havana and the Los Cayos island chain, which are among the country's important tourist destinations.

The reforms also provide for the expansion of the rights of the private sector in relation to real estate. Private individuals will be allowed to freely buy and sell homes. In addition, it will be possible for both Cuban and foreign investors to acquire shares in state-owned companies. However, at this stage, it has not been specified which specific enterprises will be included in this scheme.

The proposals come against the backdrop of increased economic pressure from the United States. In recent months, the United States government has imposed new sanctions on Cuba in an attempt to encourage political and economic change on the island.

It remains unclear whether the measures submitted to parliament for discussion will be sufficient to meet Washington's demands and whether they could have an impact on the future development of relations between the two countries.

Relations between Washington and Havana have remained tense for decades. Their strain began after the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro, which marked the beginning of a long period of political and economic confrontation between the two countries.