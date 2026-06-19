Iran waives transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) announced that, in accordance with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, ships will not pay fees for transiting the Strait of Hormuz for the next 60 days, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported, quoted by BTA.

In a statement published late yesterday, the Council announced that those applying to transit through the Strait of Hormuz will not owe any fees for a period of 60 days, and these costs will be borne by the Iranian administration.

Accordingly, the Iranian Gulf Control Service has been ordered to process and prioritize the submitted applications as soon as possible in order to fulfill the objectives of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the statement also states.

In it It is added that, given the specific conditions and the existence of certain safety risks along the route, as well as the need to ensure safe navigation and prevent maritime incidents, ships should proceed along their designated route and at the times announced for them, so that the traffic capacity can gradually be increased.

The operational procedures and technical details regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be announced by the Control and Access Authority.

It is further emphasized that the necessary measures on other matters, including mine clearance, will be taken in accordance with paragraph 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding.