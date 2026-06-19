Ukraine and Greece discussed incident with sea drone near Lefkada

The issue of a sea drone found near the Greek island of Lefkada was discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper “Proto Thema“ reports, BTA reports.

The two leaders spoke in Brussels before the start of the European Union summit. During the conversation, both the development of the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations between Kiev and Athens were discussed.

The Greek Prime Minister confirmed Greece's position in support of Ukraine in the context of the ongoing conflict with Russia, while also raising the issue of the sea drone discovered near Lefkada, which the Greek authorities have confirmed is Ukrainian.

The drone was discovered on May 7 near the island in the Ionian Sea by fishermen and was later handed over to the Greek military authorities. According to the information, the device is related to operations with sea drones used against vessels involved in the export of Russian oil.

The Greek authorities indicate that it is a Ukrainian sea drone of the “Magura“ type, which was equipped with explosives. The case has caused a diplomatic reaction, with the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs sending two diplomatic notes to Ukraine in June. Kiev subsequently issued an official apology.

At the same meeting in Brussels, Zelensky and Mitsotakis also discussed the possibilities of further deepening cooperation between Greece and Ukraine in the field of defense, adds the publication “Proto tema“.