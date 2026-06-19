United States President Donald Trump has declared that Iran is "done". He stressed that the Middle Eastern country will not receive "not a penny".

"We did not meet out of desperation - Iran did. They are DONE", Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

"The war has weakened Iran! They no longer have an air force, a navy, air defenses, radars or practically anything else, yet the Democrats claim that Iran is in a better position now than it was four months ago. "Can you imagine getting away with something like that?" he asked in bewilderment.

The US president's latest comment echoes his previous claims that reports that Iran would receive $300 billion from Washington were "fake news".

It came after several Republican lawmakers criticized the memorandum of understanding with Iran, saying it paves the way for the United States to help Iran recover from the war.