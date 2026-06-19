Tehran: Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be free! At least for the next 60 days

Iran will not charge fees for services in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days and will cover all costs. This was announced by the country's Supreme National Security Council on June 18, TASS reports, quoted by Focus.

''In accordance with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, applicants will not be charged fees for 60 days and all related expenses will be covered by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran'', the statement said.

It noted that all vessels wishing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz are still required to submit applications to the Iranian Persian Gulf Security Service (PGSA), but all applications will be processed in a timely manner.

The council added that Iran will take all measures to demine the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with the memorandum concluded with the United States.

''Regarding other issues, including demining, the necessary measures will be taken in "in accordance with paragraph 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," the statement said. It noted that given the special conditions and the presence of certain security threats in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the need to ensure safe passage and prevent maritime incidents, vessels should adhere to their designated times and routes, which will allow for a gradual increase in throughput.

On June 14, the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which acts as a mediator, confirmed the agreement reached between Washington and Tehran. On June 15, the United States announced that it would end the naval blockade of Iran, along with an immediate and final cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On June 17, after a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, US President Donald Trump confirmed the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran.

On the Iranian side, the document was approved by Pezeshkian. It was scheduled to be formally signed in Geneva on June 19, but the meeting was later canceled. Tehran said today that during the 60-day period following the signing of the memorandum, negotiators will discuss, among other things, the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.