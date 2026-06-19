Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described his country's armed forces as effectively "the second-strongest army in NATO", DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

Zelensky told journalists that "NATO needs us", the Ukrainian website "Hromadske" reported.

He added that this is already a fact recognized by all NATO heads of state.

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army is proving to be more than an equal rival to the Russian armed forces, widely considered the second-strongest army in the world, in the process of defense against the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, whose strongest army is that of the United States, notes DPA. One of Moscow's stated military goals is to prevent Kiev from joining the Western military alliance, as stipulated in the Ukrainian constitution.

Since the United States tried to mediate the war in Ukraine, Ukraine's efforts to join NATO have been temporarily suspended.

Zelensky also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would stay in the Kremlin until his death, with his goal being to restore the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991.

"Without Ukraine, this is impossible, and that is why it is so difficult for us, dear Ukrainians," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian armed forces struck railway bridges in Russian-controlled Crimea, Ukraine's General Staff said, Reuters reported.

A message on Telegram said that the bridges in the Rozdolne and Vladyslavivka areas were used by Russian forces to facilitate military transport and supplies. Ukraine has stepped up attacks in Russian-occupied areas in the south and in Crimea to hamper Moscow's logistics, Reuters reports.