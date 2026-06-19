Everything we produce stays in Russia! ''Rosneft'' stops oil exports

''Rosneft'' stops the export of refined fuels. This was announced by the company's CEO Igor Sechin at the annual shareholders' meeting, Gazeta.ru reports, quoted by Focus.

''Stable supply of motor fuel to Russian consumers is one of the main goals of ''Rosneft''. We almost do not export petroleum products. Almost everything we produce remains in the Russian Federation, Sechin announced.

He added that the Russian company guarantees fuel supplies to socially significant facilities, state-sector enterprises, agricultural companies and industry.

Meanwhile, in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, a Russian strike on a car service and car wash killed a woman and wounded a teenager, Ukrinform reported, citing a Facebook post by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Goncharenko. The attack took place at around 12:15 p.m.

“At 12:15 p.m., Russian forces struck a car service and car wash in Kramatorsk. A woman born in 1984 was killed,“ Goncharenko wrote.

A boy born in 2007 was also injured and is in hospital. Authorities are still assessing the full consequences of the strike.

It was previously reported that Russian forces killed two residents of Donetsk region and wounded four others over the past 24 hours.

Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhia, injuring two men, Ukrinform reported, citing information on Telegram from the head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia. Two men - aged 60 and 50 - were injured. They are receiving medical assistance," he wrote.

It was previously reported that Russian forces struck a gas station in Zaporizhia, where two people were injured. Both refused hospitalization.

The full extent of the damage to the infrastructure site has not yet been established.

Continuous drone and artillery attacks over the past two days have caused serious damage to the energy facilities of Ukrainian private energy group DTEK in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the company said, as quoted by Reuters. Fires broke out at some of the sites, and some of them were attacked repeatedly, the company said on Telegram.