The New York Times: US Intelligence Says Israel Will Not Stop Attacks on Hezbollah

US intelligence believes that Israel has no intention of stopping attacks on the Shiite movement Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire clause in the memorandum between the US and Iran, The New York Times reported, citing its sources.

According to US intelligence, the Jewish state wants to continue military operations in Lebanon, even though it threatens talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at reaching a final peace agreement.

The publication notes that Israel is unhappy with the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under strong domestic political pressure to continue operations against Hezbollah, The New York Times notes.

Earlier, the N12 television channel, citing an Israeli source, reported that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire.

In an interview with Axios, US President Donald Trump said earlier that he would be able to convince Israel to refrain from new attacks on Lebanon.