In the early hours of Saturday, a series of air strikes with drones by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were recorded against several Russian regions and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, officially confirmed that the air defense forces (AVO) had shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying towards the Russian capital.

Due to the threat, the airports “Domodedovo“ and “Zhukovsky“ temporarily imposed flight restrictions.

An air alert was declared in Sevastopol at 02:23 Moscow time. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported that air defense and mobile fire groups repelled an attack and shot down at least 5 drones in the regions of the North Country,

On the peninsula, local sources also reported a fire as a result of UAV strikes in the area of the Tavricheskaya TPP near Simferopol, as well as damage to a gas pipeline in the Soviet region.

A regime of “danger from unmanned aerial vehicles“ was introduced in Volgograd Region shortly before midnight (at 23:50 on June 19) and remained in effect until 05:50 on the morning of June 20.

Residents reported the activation of air raid sirens in the Krasnoarmeysky district.

Around 04:00 in the Samara region, an alert for “danger from UAVs“ was also officially announced, putting operational services on full alert.

The authorities in the Kaluga region also confirmed the activation of measures to eliminate drones, which led to restrictions at the local airport.

According to preliminary information from the Russian regional authorities, there are no reports of serious injuries or deaths of citizens in the night incidents on June 20.