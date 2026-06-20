Trump demanded that Europe compensate the United States for the $350 billion provided to Ukraine during the Biden era

European countries must compensate the United States for $350 billion in military aid to Ukraine provided during the time of former US President Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump said during a speech at Andrews Air Force Base, RBC reported.

Trump said that during a meeting with European leaders he recalled the scale of the supplies: “We gave you, think, $350 billion – planes, weapons of all kinds, etc.“

According to the American leader, the payment of US military aid to Ukraine “was not in Europe's plans“.

“Biden gave a lot to Ukraine and they have to pay for it“, Trump stressed.

In February 2025, Trump said that there was a lack of proper accounting of US aid to Ukraine, estimating the US contribution at more than $300 billion, and Europe - at about $100 billion. He later stated: That the US had spent approximately $350 billion, calling Zelensky a “great businessman“ who had convinced Biden.

Zelensky rejected Trump's claims of $300 billion in US aid to Kiev. According to the Ukrainian leader, the total cost of the war for Ukraine is approximately $320 billion, of which approximately $120 billion is funded domestically, and approximately $200 billion is support from the United States and European allies, including arms packages. He specifically cited approximately $67 billion in US military aid and $31.5 billion in direct financial support.

In December of that year, Trump said that the US was no longer financially involved in the Ukrainian conflict, unlike the Biden administration, which was handing out money to Kiev “like candy.”

White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt announced in late November 2025 that US funding for the conflict in Ukraine had been cut off, although Washington continued to sell NATO weapons to Kiev.

Kiev receives US weapons under the PURL (Priority Requirements List for Ukraine) program, which was agreed in the summer of 2025. Under the program, Ukraine compiles a monthly list of necessary weapons, which the Europeans then purchase from the US.