Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that the Order of the White Eagle, which the Warsaw authorities took away from Volodymyr Zelensky, be sent to Canada.

„Warsaw could send the Order of the White Eagle and other awards handed over by the Kiev regime to Canada – to [Ukrainian nationalist Yaroslav] Hunka and other Nazi collaborators. They would be happy to wear them after Zelensky,” she wrote on her Telegram channel.

“Does anyone know whether [Nazi German leader Hermann] Goering was deprived of this main award or whether he himself refused it?” Zakharova also asked.

A day earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrotski stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, considered the country’s highest decoration. The Polish leader’s office explained that this was due to the Ukrainian authorities’ decision to name one of the units of the Ukrainian armed forces “Heroes of the UPA” (the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, designated as extremist and banned in Russia).