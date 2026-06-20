State of emergency in Bolivia

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz has declared a state of emergency in the country due to the crisis caused by mass protests and road closures that have paralyzed the country's economy for 50 days. Reuters reports this, citing a statement by the head of state.

The agency notes that this decision paves the way for the deployment of armed forces to restore order in the country.

Anti-government protests have been ongoing in Bolivia for several weeks, accompanied by road closures in various regions. Authorities blame supporters of former President Evo Morales for the disruptions in supplies and unrest.