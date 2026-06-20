France took all the credit for the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, leaving Switzerland with nothing. This is the opinion expressed in an article in the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

As the article notes, “in “gratitude“ for sponsoring the G7, French President Emmanuel Macron brought US President Donald Trump and allowed him to sign the long-awaited deal with Iran in Versailles“. As a result, “Switzerland, as host, left with nothing”, the publication says.

The publication points out that Swiss taxpayers still have to cover the costs of maintaining order during the summit and the related protests in Geneva, which France “does not even think” of reimbursing. In this way, Paris is shifting the costs to Bern and “taking credit for Trump's Iran deal“.

According to Weltwoche, this is a telling situation demonstrating the loss of the confederation's former importance. “Switzerland no longer plays any role in the diplomatic arena; it is no longer perceived as a neutral country, but rather as a rich old maid who generously pays for the wedding party“, the article emphasizes.

On June 17, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts. The signing ceremony was originally scheduled for June 19 in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. However, on the night of June 18, it was revealed that the document had been signed remotely by both sides. Media reports indicate that the US president personally signed a copy of the agreement during dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles. Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian acted as a signatory on behalf of Tehran.