Ukrainian drones have struck a large oil refinery in Tyumen, Western Siberia, located nearly 2,000 km from the border, one of Kiev's most distant attacks to date, NV.ua reported.

While local authorities reported repelling the attack without serious damage, independent sources and residents reported explosions, thick smoke and emergency fire crews at the site.

According to a statement by local governor Alexander Moor, Russian air defenses repelled the attack, personnel were urgently evacuated and no damage was caused to the facilities.

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that Russian air defenses had shot down two drones as they approached Moscow. This is happening immediately after the historically record attack on the Moscow Refinery on June 18.

According to local monitoring channels and media, a series of explosions were recorded on the occupied Crimean peninsula on the night and morning of June 20, where there are reports of damaged gas infrastructure and columns of smoke in the area of the “Tavriyskaya“ TPP in Simferopol.

The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced today that during the past night and during the day its forces neutralized a total of 177 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions.