Bloody drama in Turkey: Five killed, 15 injured in tourist bus overturn in Isparta

A serious bus accident has claimed the lives of five people and seriously injured at least 15 others in the Turkish province of Isparta.

The accident occurred on Saturday on the Isparta-Konya highway, in the area of the village of Bagli, Gelendost municipality.

According to local authorities, the tourist bus was carrying a group of citizens from the city of Konya who were traveling on an excursion to the historical village of Barla. For reasons still unclear, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus left the roadway and overturned off the road.

Initial reports from the rescue services reported four deaths on the spot. An hour later, medical teams confirmed that the number of victims had risen to five. At least 15 of the passengers were injured and were transported by ambulance to the nearest hospitals in the region. Doctors reported that three of the hospitalized are in critical condition and in danger of life.

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Dozens of emergency teams, fire brigades, police, gendarmerie, as well as rescuers from the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) were immediately dispatched to the scene of the tragedy. The vehicle's metal panels had to be cut to free the trapped passengers.

Traffic in the area of the accident is partially restricted. The Isparta prosecutor's office has already launched an official investigation to determine whether the cause of the tragedy was a technical malfunction, speeding or driver error.