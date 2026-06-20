A new heavy blow to the media community in the Middle East was dealt today, after Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed Wissah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, Ahram Online reported.

The incident has raised another wave of tension and international debate about the safety of journalists in conflict zones.

According to eyewitnesses and local medical sources, the airstrike hit a residential building in the Al-Bureij refugee camp. A total of three people were killed in the explosion - cameraman Ahmed Wissah and two civilians who were in the same building.

The media network “Al Jazeera“, headquartered in Qatar, issued a strong official statement condemning the killing of its employee. The media outlet described the actions of the Israeli army as “a deliberate and targeted suppression of the truth“ and a serious violation of freedom of speech, carried out in the context of the already fragile ceasefire agreement in the region. Israel.

In an official response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation and the killing of Wissach, but categorically rejected accusations that they had targeted an independent media worker.

According to Tel Aviv's position, Ahmed Wissach was an active operative of the terrorist group “Hamas“, who used his journalistic credentials as a cover for military and subversive activities against the State of Israel. The Israeli authorities promised to present additional intelligence evidence to support their claims.

The grim statistics show that the conflict in Gaza remains the most dangerous for journalists in modern history. The loss of Ahmed Wissah is the latest for “Al Jazeera“ – exactly two months ago (in April 2026) a drone strike killed his colleague and namesake, correspondent Mohammed Wissah. The media outlet has previously lost other key figures on the ground in the Palestinian enclave, including reporter Anas al-Sharif.

International media freedom organizations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), have already launched an independent investigation into the incident to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the attack.