US and Iran resume key talks in Swiss resort of Bürgenstock

The Swiss resort of Bürgenstock is once again at the center of world diplomacy, after the US and Iran resumed their key talks today.

The talks were temporarily frozen on Friday due to the massive military escalation on the Lebanese front, but the quick reaction of international mediators Qatar and Pakistan led to a new ceasefire and returned the delegations to the negotiating table.

Both sides are demonstrating the highest level of commitment, sending their key political figures to the Alps.

The delegation from Washington is personally led by Vice President J.D. Vance, who arrives in Switzerland after an emergency flight. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law – Jared Kushner, who are ironing out the technical details of the future pact.

Tehran responded with equal political weight. The Iranian team is led by Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, assisted by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The diplomatic shuttle front in Switzerland includes Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, working in close coordination with Doha.

The diplomats are tasked with turning the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this week into a workable peace treaty.

Iran has made a permanent halt to Israeli strikes in Lebanon an absolute condition. At the same time, Tehran is keeping global markets under pressure by re-closing the Strait of Hormuz – a move that CENTCOM and the US strongly oppose.

In exchange for concessions from Iran, the plan calls for the lifting of the US naval blockade, exemptions for Iranian crude oil exports, the unfreezing of assets worth tens of billions, and a massive $300 billion recovery fund.

Washington is demanding the immediate return of IAEA inspectors to Iranian soil and firm commitments to freeze its nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missile programs.

The memorandum imposes a strictly fixed 60-day deadline for finalizing the full agreement, which must then be ratified by the UN Security Council.