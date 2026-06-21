US-Iran talks in Bürgenstock to begin in the afternoon

Official four-way talks between the US and Iran, with the participation of mediators from Qatar and Pakistan, are scheduled for this afternoon in the Bürgenstock resort. Bilateral consultations between Washington and Tehran will be held in the afternoon, a source familiar with the matter told TASS.

“The official four-way talks with mediators will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time, and bilateral consultations between the US and Iran will begin in the evening,“ the source said.

The negotiators have already arrived at the Bürgenstock venue. Security measures have been tightened. Journalists, except for those accredited for the event by the participating countries, are not allowed through the police cordon. Tourists are returning on their way to the mountain where the resort is located.

The Iranian delegation will hold two rounds of talks in Switzerland on June 21. The first will be with representatives of the mediating countries, and the second will be a four-way meeting with the United States, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

“In the morning, there will be bilateral meetings with the Pakistani and Qatari delegations, who are mediating in this process. Later in the day, four-way meetings will be held between the delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, with the participation of representatives of Qatar and Pakistan,“ he said in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

Earlier, the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrival of the US and Iranian delegations, as well as mediators from Qatar and Pakistan, at the Bürgenstock negotiating site.