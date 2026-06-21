Iran will not move to the next stage of negotiations without a ceasefire in Lebanon

Iran will not start a new phase of negotiations with the US on sanctions and the Iranian nuclear program until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

“Today's meeting in Switzerland is dedicated to monitoring the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding on the cessation of war of June 18, 2026. According to Article 13 of the memorandum, the start of negotiations for a final agreement depends on the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11. Without the implementation of these provisions, especially Article 1 (cessation of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon), it is impossible to move to the phase of negotiations for a final agreement“, he wrote in his letter. He added that the talks in Switzerland would focus on implementing all provisions of the memorandum, including Iranian oil exports and unfreezing assets.

Earlier, the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrival of delegations from the United States and Iran, as well as mediators from Qatar and Pakistan, at the talks in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. Bagaye noted that the talks would take place within a day.