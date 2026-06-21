Pakistan is a key mediator after the ceasefire

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Syed Asim Munir are in Switzerland today, where discussions are taking place between the United States and Iran, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Yesterday, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi traveled to Iran, where he held meetings with senior Iranian regime officials, including the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to Iranian media.

The meetings were part of efforts to get Iranian officials to travel to Switzerland for the talks, CNN recalls.

Pakistan has established itself as a key diplomatic bridge between the United States and Iran after hosting face-to-face talks between delegations from both countries in April. Pakistani officials have conveyed peace proposals and counter-proposals between the warring parties and helped negotiate and extend a ceasefire between them.

The country is well-positioned to act as a mediator, given its cordial ties with both Iran and the United States, with Munir - whom US President Donald Trump has called his "favorite field marshal" - leading Islamabad's efforts.

Earlier this week, Sharif signed the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) as a mediator in the country's capital, Islamabad.

Pakistan is also home to the largest population of Shiite Muslims outside Iran and, unlike Islamic countries in the Persian Gulf region, does not host US military bases.