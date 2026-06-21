Iran-US deal should guarantee security of Arab countries

The future final agreement between Iran and the US will, among other things, guarantee the security of all Arab countries. This opinion was expressed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“The final agreement will guarantee the security of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) member states and all Arab countries, as well as ensure respect for their territorial integrity and sovereignty“, stressed al-Sisi at a meeting in Cairo with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The Egyptian leader's comments were released by his office.

The Egyptian president also thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts in the US-Iran talks and called for "continued work on implementing the provisions of the signed agreement."

The US and Iran had previously signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Negotiations to implement the document's provisions are currently underway in Bürgenstock.