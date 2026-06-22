Serious train crash near Bedford: Number of critically injured rises, rail network remains paralyzed

The situation remains critical in Central England, where a large-scale and complex operation to clear the remains of the serious train crash near Bedford began last night, ABC News reports.

Rescue teams and transport authorities are working under emergency conditions at the site where a high-speed passenger train crashed into the back of another train at high speed.

Tragic balance and dozens in critical condition

To date, the number of injured in the violent collision has reached 100 people. Doctors at local hospitals are fighting for the lives of 9 passengers who are in critical condition with serious injuries. A total of 28 people remain hospitalized under 24-hour observation. British Transport Police have officially confirmed the identity of the only victim so far - 60-year-old train driver Sean Burton, who died at the scene of the collision.

Unique engineering operation under coordinated pressure

Last night, 110-ton specialized cranes were delivered to the scene. Engineers began an extremely dangerous operation to separate and lift the deformed metal bodies of the carriages. The work is being closely monitored by the Government's Rail Accident Investigation Branch, which is gathering evidence on the causes of this technical or human negligence.

Transport collapse for millions of passengers

The disaster has caused unprecedented chaos in the UK's transport system= Traffic on one of the busiest railway highways in the country - the main line between the Midlands and London - is completely paralyzed. All trains on this route to the key international station “St Pancras“ in London have been stopped. The company Network Rail warned that the route will remain completely closed for repairs and investigation until at least Sunday, June 28. Many commuters are advised to use alternative road transport or detours.

The Transport Minister said the investigation would be “uncompromising” to establish why automated line safety systems failed to prevent the two trains from running on the same section.