EU decides the future of Moldova and agriculture after 2027.

The European Union is entering a week of intense diplomatic and reform activity.

Today, the attention of Brussels and Luxembourg is focused on two parallel events of enormous geopolitical and strategic importance: the official EU-Moldova summit and the decisive debates on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) after 2027.

Chisinau under the microscope: EU assesses Moldova's judicial reform

The official EU-Moldova summit is taking place in Brussels today. The forum is the first major political review since the country officially opened its first negotiating cluster for membership in the bloc.

The main focus of European leaders is on Chisinau's progress in two critical areas:

The reform of the justice system

Strengthening the rule of law

European representatives will conduct a detailed review of the implementation of the Copenhagen criteria. Today's talks are seen as a litmus test of Moldova's readiness to accelerate its integration amid heightened geopolitical pressure in Eastern Europe. The leaders are expected to reaffirm their full support for Chisinau's European path, but also demand concrete results in the fight against corruption.

The battle over subsidies: Ministers outline the new CAP after 2027.

At the same time, a two-day meeting of the EU Council on Agriculture and Fisheries begins in Luxembourg. Its holding coincides with a critical moment for the European agricultural sector, which is facing climate challenges and economic uncertainty.

Agriculture ministers are launching formal negotiations on the framework of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for the period after 2027. The main collisions are expected to be along the following axes:

Budgetary distribution: Fair distribution of direct payments between Member States.

Fair distribution of direct payments between Member States. Green requirements: Finding a balance between Brussels' environmental ambitions and the real competitiveness of farmers.

Finding a balance between Brussels' environmental ambitions and the real competitiveness of farmers. Crisis Management: Creating more flexible mechanisms to support market anomalies.

The decisions from Luxembourg will determine how food production in Europe will be financed over the next decade.