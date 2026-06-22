North Korea has accused the United States and other Western countries of fueling fears of a revival of Nazism, reports the Yonhap news agency. The reason for the criticism was the anniversary of the invasion of Nazism into the Soviet Union.

In an article published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang claims that "modern Nazi forces" have emerged, which increases global concerns about "a threat to the future of humanity".

"The danger of neo-Nazism stands out even more seriously against the background of the current situation in Ukraine," the publication says. "It cannot be seen in isolation from the plans of the United States and the West, which firmly defend and support Ukraine on the international stage." In addition, North Korea vowed to "resolutely thwart the imperialists' attempts to revive Nazism" in order to "protect sovereignty, security and international justice." The statements appear aimed at justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine while demonstrating solidarity between Pyongyang and Moscow. Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941. An estimated 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians died during World War II, and Russia marks this date as a day of national remembrance.