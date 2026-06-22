New heatwave in Europe, France issues highest level of warning

Europe is facing a new heatwave this week, which is already intensifying and has forced several countries to take measures, including closing schools in France and canceling trains in Belgium today, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

This is the second heatwave in Western Europe in less than a month.

According to scientists, due to human-caused climate change, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, especially heatwaves.

Code red in France

The meteorological service in France has issued the highest level of warning - a code red for hot weather for a record 49 departments (half of the country), from noon today. An orange alert has been issued in 40 other departments, with the heatwave affecting only parts of the southern department of Occitania and the Alps region to the east, according to Météo France, which predicted the "hottest day ever recorded in France, regardless of the month."

Over 90% of the country's population will be affected by the heatwave. Measures have been taken to try to limit the harmful effects on workers, especially in construction and schools.

Thirteen people even drowned while recklessly seeking refuge from the heat, AFP notes.

Intense heatwave on the Iberian Peninsula

Spain is today, for the second consecutive day, being hit by a heatwave, which is particularly affecting the northern autonomous region of the Basque Country. A red code has been declared there due to temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.

Authorities have urged people to keep windows closed and avoid using heat-generating appliances.

Yesterday, temperatures in Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha in southern and central Spain exceeded 42 degrees.

The broadcast of the World Cup match between Spain and Saudi Arabia on a big screen in central Madrid was canceled.

The Spanish meteorological agency “Aemet” warned of temperatures “between 5 and 10 degrees above normal”.

“Temperatures will drop on Thursday, but the heat will remain intense”, warned “Aemet”.

In Portugal, tomorrow is expected to be the hottest day, the local meteorological service announced. However, it specified that these temperatures, “although above average, remain relatively typical for this time of year”.

Only three areas in the northern and central parts of the country inland have been declared an orange code, where light winds will exacerbate “temperature discomfort”.

Oppressive heat also in Benelux

In the north, in Belgium, this week could “be the hottest on record” in the country with an average temperature of more than 27 degrees, the Met Office said.

Several peak-hour trains have been cancelled today and tomorrow, the national rail company said.

In the Netherlands, temperatures could soar to 37 degrees by the end of the week. A “code yellow” is in force across the country due to “uncomfortable and oppressive heat”.

Unprecedented heatwave in Britain

An unusual warning for the highest level - code red - for “extreme heat” has been issued for parts of southern England on Wednesday and Thursday, the Met Office said today.

“Maximum temperatures in the shade will exceed 37 degrees and could reach between 38 and 40 degrees in some places” in this area, which includes London, Birmingham and Cardiff in Wales. "Very hot and humid nights are expected, which will reduce people's ability to recover."

The four-day heat wave could easily break the June record of 35.6 degrees, recorded in 1957 and repeated in 1976.

Central Europe

In Switzerland, the hot weather is likely to last all week, with the rise in temperatures starting tomorrow and reaching its highest values in the second half of the week, Meteo Suisse reported.

Similar weather is expected in Austria, where the heat wave will continue all week, with temperatures above 35 degrees in most of the country, according to the national meteorological service.

In the Balkans - 38 degrees

High temperatures are forecast for parts of the Balkans from Croatia and Serbia in the coming days, with the mercury potentially reaching 35 degrees. In North Macedonia, the forecast for today predicts temperatures of up to 38°C in some areas, as is the case in Bosnia and Herzegovina.