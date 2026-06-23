The number of active faults in Turkey has reached 700 according to the updated seismic map of the country, the news channel of the Turkish Radio and Television TRT Haber reported, referring to the Mineral Exploration and Search Agency (MTA), BTA reported.

According to the agency's Director General Vedat Yanık, thanks to the accumulated data, the map has been updated, and in its old version from 13 years ago, the faults were 485.

“This map and the digital database that we have prepared will be a major source of information for seismic risk analyses, determining investments in critical infrastructure and our national policies for reducing damage“, Yanık pointed out.

On the occasion On the 91st anniversary of the MTA, founded in 1935 by Kemal Atatürk, Yanık also emphasized its strategic value and its authorship of many discoveries. Among the more significant ones are the oil field in Batman, the strategic deposits of rare earth elements in Eskişehir - Beylikova, and the copper deposits in the regions of Elazığ, Sinop and Kahramanmaraş.