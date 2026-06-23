One in five in Germany lives in a household that cannot afford a week-long vacation, according to data from the country's Federal Statistical Office "Destatis", published today and cited by DPA, BTA reported.

In 2025, as in the year before, 21 percent of the population lived in households that, according to their own assessment, did not have the financial means for a week-long vacation. This equates to around 17.3 million people.

Single parents are the most affected, with 39 percent of them stating that they cannot afford such a holiday.

However, the share of people who cannot finance a week-long holiday remains lower in Germany than the European Union average. According to Eurostat data, in 2024, 28 percent of EU residents lived in households that could not afford a week-long holiday away from home.

The highest share is in Romania, where 61 percent of the population cannot afford such a holiday. This is followed by Greece with 47 percent, as well as Bulgaria and Hungary with 39 percent each.

The lowest share is in Luxembourg - 11 percent, Sweden - 12 percent, and the Netherlands - 13 percent. In Austria, this indicator is 18 percent.