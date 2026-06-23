Donald Trump: Iran has agreed to long-term nuclear inspections! Tehran: Not true

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspections at the highest level for an indefinite period of time, although Tehran denies having made such a commitment, reports "Reuters".

"Iran has completely and completely agreed to nuclear inspections at the highest level for a long time to come (infinitely!). This will ensure "nuclear honesty". "If they had not agreed, there would have been no further negotiations," Trump wrote on his social network.

His statement comes amid conflicting signals from both sides after the first round of negotiations on the framework of the emerging peace agreement between Washington and Tehran.

The Iranian authorities, for their part, stated that they had not started talks on their nuclear program and had not agreed to invite inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency back to the country.

Trump also indicated that American ships would remain in the Strait of Hormuz in case the blockade of Iranian ports had to be restored, although according to him, such a scenario is currently "extremely unlikely".

According to him, about 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

The United States announced on Monday a temporary easing of sanctions against Iran for a period of 60 days after the first round of talks on the future agreement.

The American president specified that the funds that the US Treasury Department releases under the agreements will be placed in special accounts under American control. They can only be used to purchase food and medical products from the United States, including corn, wheat and soybeans.

"These are goods that Iran desperately needs. There is a humanitarian crisis and I think we need to help now before it's too late," Trump said.