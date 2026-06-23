Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov mocked the leadership of the European Union and the UN during a meeting with Russian ambassadors, DPA and TASS reported.

According to him, the EU's demands, such as an immediate cessation of hostilities before Russia has conquered the entire Donbas region, question the mental capacity of European leaders.

Lavrov pointed out that the administration of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is made up of "pathetic figures".

He also accused Ukraine of blocking negotiations to end the war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We are ready to resume them at any time from the moment they were interrupted", Lavrov assured.

At the same time, the minister again demanded that Ukraine make territorial concessions in exchange for peace. He defined the areas in the Donetsk region controlled by Ukrainian troops as "illegally seized territories".

Lavrov rejected attempts at mediation by the West and said that Ukraine was arming itself with "stolen Russian money", referring to frozen Russian assets held outside the country. According to him, the Europeans want to deploy occupation troops in Ukraine.

Regarding the UN, he stated that all key positions in the Secretary-General's office have been "privatized by members of NATO and the EU".

According to Lavrov, the situation will change only with the election of a new Secretary-General.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has significant influence in the organization.

Yesterday, Lavrov received Ecuadorian diplomat Maria Espinosa, who intends to run for the post of new Secretary-General and has sought Moscow's support.