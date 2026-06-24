The outgoing British prime minister Keir Starmer and his presumed successor Andy Burnham have held a crucial one-hour face-to-face meeting to ensure an "orderly and coordinated" handover of power, BBC News reported.

The talks, held on neutral ground outside Downing Street, come just a day after Starmer's emotional announcement that he was stepping down as leader of the Labour Party and the country's government.

Starmer, who led the party to a landslide victory in 2024, was forced to resign after a dramatic drop in approval ratings and a major rebellion within his own ranks. Catalyst His resignation was followed by a by-election in Makerfield last week, won overwhelmingly by the influential incumbent mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, which officially opened his way back to parliament and 10 Downing Street.

The state machine prepares for the new prime minister

To avoid an institutional vacuum, Keir Starmer officially allowed Burnham and other potential contenders to begin so-called “access talks“ – direct consultations and briefings with the top civil service. Starmer stressed in front of his office that his goal is to make the transition “as smooth and orderly as possible” for the country's next leader.

Despite his role as caretaker prime minister until the election is over, Starmer faces serious challenges. The government has already announced, that he will not make any major new financial commitments or legislative initiatives. However, tensions remain over the controversial Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which has led to the resignations of key figures such as Defence Secretary John Healy.

What is the timetable for Downing Street?

Labour's internal party rules require a fast-track procedure. The official timetable states:

July 9 – Official opening of nominations for party leader.

– Official opening of nominations for party leader. July 16 – Deadline to gather the necessary support of at least 81 deputies.

– Deadline to gather the necessary support of at least 81 deputies. July 17 – Possible date for the new prime minister to take office if Andy Burnham remains the only candidate without rivals.

At the moment, Burnham, known on the island by the nickname “King of the North“, enjoys a huge lead and support among MPs and unions. Although his allies deny that he has already agreed upon ministerial posts, there is talk in the Westminster corridors that he is preparing major changes in the country's economic course, including a possible replacement of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. The only potential challenges to him could come from the wing of Starmer in the person of Darren Jones or former officer Al Carnes, who are still considering whether to enter the race.