Crimea on the brink of collapse: Massive Ukrainian strikes leave Sevastopol and key cities without power and fuel

The Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula is facing an unprecedented energy and logistics crisis in the early hours of June 24.

After a series of destructive waves of Ukrainian drones and missiles targeting critical infrastructure, the key port city Sevastopol and a number of other regions were left partially or completely without electricity, forcing local authorities to introduce emergency measures and a strict power regime.

The energy shock: Thermal power plants and substations hit

The peninsula's electricity grid suffered severe damage. According to data from independent monitoring channels and satellite images cited by Mediapool, Ukrainian drones successfully struck a thermal power plant in the Arshintsevo district of Kerch, where a large fuel oil tank caught fire. The strategic substation “Ostrovskaya“ (330 kV), which provides electricity transmission for the Northern and Western energy regions of Crimea.

As a result of the attacks in the early hours, power supply was cut off simultaneously in four major cities:

Evpatoria

Saki

Krasnoperekopsk

Dzhankoy

The pro-Russian governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced a blackout of street lights and the introduction of power outage schedules due to grid overload outside the city. Due to a lack of electricity, the main pumping stations of the state enterprise “Water of Crimea“ also stopped, leaving thousands of households without water supply.

Complete blockade of fuel and transport in Sevastopol

The logistical pressure on the occupation administration intensified sharply after a few hours ago Ukraine also struck the oil terminal „TES-Terminal“ in Kerch, as well as oil bases in the port „Kavkaz“ on Russian territory. In response, the authorities completely stopped the free sale of gasoline and diesel for citizens and businesses throughout the peninsula. Fuel is only provided with priority for emergency services vehicles (ambulances, fire engines and police).

A de facto hidden curfew has been introduced in Sevastopol:

Public transport runs very limited only until 21:00.

Shopping centers, bars and restaurants are obliged to close at 8:00 p.m. at the latest.

Mass gatherings and outdoor cultural events are completely prohibited.

The movement of sea ferries in the Kerch Strait has been suspended indefinitely, cutting off key supply chains from Russia.

Destroyed strategic bridge and panic among the population

In parallel with the power outage, the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine confirmed the complete destruction of the key railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal near the village of Rozdolne. The bridge was a vital military artery connecting Kerch with the occupied territories in southern Ukraine (Kherson and Zaporizhia regions).

The situation caused huge panic. Footage of empty shelves in stores and kilometer-long queues at gas stations is spreading on the Internet. According to BNR data, the convoy of cars of Russian citizens trying to leave Crimea via the Crimean Bridge towards Russia has exceeded 700 vehicles.

Russian strikes in response

Last night, Russian forces launched retaliatory attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned citizens of new massive waves of Russian strikes being prepared. According to reports from Ukrainian authorities, the Russian army has launched nearly 850 artillery and missile strikes on over 50 settlements in the Zaporizhia region alone, damaging civilian homes and critical Ukrainian infrastructure. Russian drone strikes have also been recorded in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Sources: Official announcements of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, operational data of “Crimean Wind“, publications in Mediapool and the Bulgarian National Radio.