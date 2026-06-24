In an interview with the American television Fox News, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the main challenge to security is insufficient production in the defense industry, both in Europe and America.

He stressed the urgent need for a large-scale increase in capacity to ensure transatlantic deterrence and to replenish depleted arsenals of allies.

“Trump is working on defense procurement legislation to make it easier for companies to work together to increase production, because we need to replenish our arsenals on both sides of the Atlantic,“ he said in interview.

Rutte recalled that the American leader "encourages all" members of the North Atlantic Alliance to increase military spending and stimulate defense production. "As far as I understand, he will meet with major American defense companies," the NATO Secretary General added.

Bloomberg earlier reported that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is urging the defense industry to develop cheaper interceptor missiles for air defense systems within a year. According to Bloomberg, Driscoll said that the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran have exposed the shortcomings of the existing arms procurement system, which relies on expensive missiles. The agency noted that the new initiative also includes creating a network of approximately 25 countries to expand production and facilitate the integration of weapons with U.S. forces.

Key highlights of Mark Rutte's statement: