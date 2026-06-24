Strait of Hormuz under special regime: ships pass through temporary sea corridor

Oman announced last night that it had coordinated its actions with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to provide a temporary sea corridor for ships wishing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani state news agency reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

Ships wishing to use the temporary corridor will have to coordinate with the IMO based on coordinates announced by the organization and Omani authorities, the agency added.

The measure aims to guarantee freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway in accordance with international law and the law of the sea, which protect freedom of navigation, and without imposing transit fees.

The Strait of Hormuz was reopened last week following an agreement between Iran and the United States, which should end the war in the Middle East, but Tehran announced on Saturday it would close the strait in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Tehran and Washington have since agreed on mechanisms aimed at ending clashes in Lebanon and ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has backed a bill to end U.S. military action against Iran, although it was not immediately clear how it would affect the conflict as President Donald Trump's administration negotiates a peace deal with the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.

The resolution obliges Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from military action against Iran, but it is likely to remain only a symbolic move.

Bulgaria welcomes the agreement between the United States and Iran to end the war announced on June 14 and calls for its swift implementation, which should allow for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.