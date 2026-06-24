Croatia to import workers from Uzbekistan

The Construction Employers' Section of the Croatian Employers' Association has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Confederation of Employers of Uzbekistan, which creates a strategic framework for long-term cooperation and sustainable employment of workers from Uzbekistan, the HINA agency reported, quoted by BTA.

The memorandum aims to help meet Croatia's needs for skilled labor, while ensuring the protection of the rights and dignity of Uzbek workers. It also aims to facilitate the recruitment of qualified personnel in Croatia and the development of vocational training programs in line with European standards in construction.

Uzbek workers will undergo intensive practical training in modern training centers, receive internationally recognized qualifications and structured Croatian language training before starting work.

The partnership also aims to eliminate intermediaries in the recruitment process through direct cooperation with Uzbek employer organizations. This reduces costs for Croatian employers and eliminates the risk of workers paying brokerage fees for recruitment.

Croatia continues to face an acute labor shortage due to unfavorable demographic trends and ongoing emigration. Among the most affected sectors are construction, manufacturing, logistics, transport, tourism and hospitality, HINA reports.

According to Croatian media, in 2025, Croatia issued over 160,000 work permits to foreigners. Uzbekistan is now among the main source countries, along with Nepal, India, the Philippines and Egypt.

As of April 2026, over 105,000 foreign workers with valid residence and work permits were registered in the country. The demand is highest in construction and tourism.